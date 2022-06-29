Kern County preliminary budget approved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, the preliminary budget for the next fiscal year was presented and approved unanimously.

The preliminary budget currently totals $3.3 billion which is $81.6 million more than last year's adopted budget.

It includes a 2.5 percent increase in cost of living adjustment for all of the county's workforce.

This budget also funds up to 12 more safety positions for the Kern County Sheriff's Office to help with staffing issues and to keep the county in compliance with the recent judgment from the state's Department of Justice.

All firefighter positions are funded with help from a state allocation of funds from CAL FIRE.

The final version of the budget for the county is expected to be approved by August 30th.