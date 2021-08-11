Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County Probation Department unit seizes large quantity of drugs, handgun during search

items.[0].image.alt
Kern County Probation Department
During a search, Kern County Probation Department's High Risk Offender Unit officers found more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, over four pounds of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, more than three pounds of processed marijuana, over 100 oxycodone pills, 11 bottles containing about 90 Xanax pills each, a 9 milimeter semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, and a silencer, according to a press release.
Kern County Probation Department unit seizes large quantity of drugs, handgun during search
Posted at 1:08 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 16:08:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Officers from the Kern County Probation Department's High Risk Offender Unit seized a large quantity of drugs, a handgun and ammunition during a probation visit to a home in the 1600 block of Knudsen Avenue on Tuesday in Bakersfield.

During a search, officers found more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, over four pounds of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, more than three pounds of processed marijuana, over 100 oxycodone pills, 11 bottles containing about 90 Xanax pills each, a 9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, and a silencer, according to a press release.

All of the narcotics seized were consistent with drug sales.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!