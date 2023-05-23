Kern County Probation officer saves overdosing man with Narcan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A deputy probation officer with the Kern County Probation Department saved an overdosing man near the county Probation Office on Stockdale Highway on Mon, May 22.

According to the KCPD, Deputy Probation Officer Alisa Bennett saved the man after she was notified by another man that he was possibly overdosing in a nearby area. Officer Bennett went to the man, who was unconscious by the time she arrived, and administered a dose of Narcan. When the man failed to respond, she administered a second dose. The man began to breathe again and managed to wake up.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and took care of the man shortly after, according to the KCPD.

