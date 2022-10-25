Watch Now
Kern County Public Health Department and Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to host fentanyl panel

Posted at 10:04 AM, Oct 25, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (BHRS) will join the Kern County Public Health Department for a press conference to discuss the dangers of fentanyl on Tuesday, October 25th.

Health experts are urging parents to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, which can include small pupils, falling asleep, slow breathing, and cold or clammy skin.

Kern BHRS is also stressing the importance of carrying Narcan. The treatment helps revive someone during an overdose and is easy to carry.

For information on where you can get Narcan, visit KernBHRS.org/narcan.

