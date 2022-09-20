Kern County Public Health launches Know Your Numbers program in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department will start its Know Your Numbers program in Lamont on Wednesday, September 21st.

Know Your Numbers is a free traveling program that offers health screenings to monitor participants' blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index, and cholesterol levels before and after six weeks of fitness training and nutrition classes.

“We are excited to bring this free health and fitness program to the Lamont community,” said David Couch, 4th District Supervisor of the Kern County Board of Supervisors. “I encourage the residents of Lamont to join this program to understand their health numbers and receive practical strategies to live a healthier lifestyle.”

According to the Kern County Public Health Services Department, Kern County has some of the highest obesity and mortality due to chronic health rates, with 78 percent of adult residents being overweight. The county also has the highest rates of diabetes-related deaths in California.

The Know Your Numbers program will take place every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from September 21st until November 2nd at the David Head Center on San Diego Street in Lamont.