Kern County Public Health Services to host back-to-school vaccination clinics at fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The school year is right around the corner and before your child heads back they'll need their vaccinations.

Kern County Public Health Services will be holding a handful of vaccination clinics starting Monday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

The clinics are running every weekday Monday through Friday. This week's clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are preferred and prioritized and can be made by calling 661-321-3000.

“We enjoy helping local families prepare for back to school each year by providing our annual vaccination clinic,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of public health services. “This is an exciting time for families and getting your children up to date on vaccinations is not only required for school, but ensures they are safe and protected against numerous diseases.”

Vaccination clinic dates and times are as follows:

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 16–18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. 5 p.m.

Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon

Your child’s shot record and a parent or guardian must be present and masks are required. Public health services will accept cash, checks, credit cards, CHDP, Medi-Cal, Kern Family Health Care, Health Net and most private insurances.

The fairgrounds are located at 1142 P St.