Kern County Public Health shares tips for summer water safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As temperatures rise, people will be starting to look for ways to cool down. Water is always a popular choice, and so water safety is a popular topic for first responders and emergency services.

On Monday, May 22, Kern County Public Health Services held a press conference to discuss summertime water safety and share the tips and procedures that can be vital in an emergency situation.

"Here in Kern County, we look to water activities to stay active and try to cool off during our warm summer months, so we want to remind parents and caregivers the importance of participating in those activities as safely as possible," said KCPHS Director Brynn Carrigan.

Carrigan says people need to be aware of any body of water, no matter the size. Even something like a bucket of water can cause a young child's drowning.

Other places Carrigan says can be dangerous to kids are bathtubs, spas, pools, lakes, and rivers.

"You should always be practicing safe water prevention tips," said Carrigan.

Some of those water safety tips include locking gates around pools, always being aware of where young kids are, teaching children to swim at an early age, and having an assigned water-watcher to watch children whenever they're in the water.

Having someone who knows CPR is also important, and Carrigan says KCPH can help with learning this vital skill.

"Here at Kern County Public Health, we have free hands-only CPR demonstrations," said Carrigan. "We encourage all adults and even older children to come and become hands-only CPR trained."

According to Public Health Program Specialist Chad Castro, from 2017 to 2021, Kern County had 28 children die from drowning, with 4 of those drownings occurring in the Kern River, 7 in bathtubs, and 17 in swimming pools.

"These statistics are an important reminder that we all must remain vigilant and take every precaution to protect our children in and around water," said Castro. "It is up to all of us, whether you are a parent, caretaker, aunt, uncle, or family friend."

Carrigan says that most drownings occur due to a failure of supervision.

"As Mr. Castro's report indicated, all of the child drownings that have occurred over the last 5 years in Kern County that were reviewed by the Child Death Review Team included a lapse in adult supervision," said Carrigan.

For more information about water safety, safety resources, and Kern County Public Health's Water Watcher program, please visit the Water Watchers page at the KCPH website.