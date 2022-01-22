Kern County Public Works hosts community clean up drives on Saturday

There’s a special way to make your community a little cleaner and brighter. Kern County Public Works is hosting a clean-up events and a bulky waste collection drive on Saturday to do that.

It’s through Keep Kern Beautiful’s “Your Neighborhood” clean-up campaign. All you have to do is take a few minutes of your day today to help clean parts of your neighborhood, a local park, or even just outside your home. During the day, you can grab a grocery bag, pick up whatever trash you see for about 15 to 30 minutes, but be sure to watch out to sharp or dangerous objects or materials, and do so safely.

Keep Kern Beautiful, in partnership with Westside Waste Management, West Side Recreation and Parks District, Taft High School Oil Technology Academy, and the Rotary Club of Taft, hosted a clean up drive in Taft Saturday morning from 8am to 10am to clean up parts of the community.

Also in Taft, Public Works hosted a bulky waste collection event, from 8am to noon at the Taft Veterans Hall at 218 Taylor street. The event was for residential waste only, not commercial waste. Residents could bring household appliances like refrigerators, water heaters, furniture, grills, electronics and more. But, no construction waste, household trash or green waste was allowed, and items are accepted free of charge.

Kern County Public Works says they want to see your impact. So if you did participate in a clean up event today, you can post pictures with #KeepKernBeautiful or tag Kern County Public Works in your post.