Kern County Public Works to hold bulky waste collection event in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County residents in the Rosamond area better mark their calendars, as there is an opportunity to be able to get rid of some of their bulky waste.

Kern County Public Works will host a bulky waste collection event in Rosamond on Sat, August 5. During the event, residents will be able to drop off items such as refrigerators, heaters, mattresses, furniture, and other large household items that may be considered "bulky waste."

The collection event is scheduled to take place at the Waste Management Yard on Sierra Highway from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. For more information, visit KernPublicWorks.com.

