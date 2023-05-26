Watch Now
Kern County Public Works to install stop signs at 2 intersections

The California Highway Patrol has been notified and will be in both areas enforcing the new stop signs.
May 26, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works has announced the installation of stop signs at two busy intersections.

Stop signs will be placed for north and southbound traffic on Golden State Highway at the Snow Road intersection, making it an all-way stop, on Wed, May 31.

Another all-way stop will be made in the city of Shafter on Wed, June 7. Those will be for east and westbound traffic on Fresno Avenue at the Wasco Avenue intersection.

