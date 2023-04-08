Kern County receives nearly $1.5 million for urban greening projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Natural Resources Agency announced a $47 million grant to urban greening projects in 17 counties in the state.

“Climate change is driving hotter and longer heatwaves,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Greening our streets and schoolyards with more trees and plants helps cool down conditions for our most vulnerable Californians, including kids and seniors. These greening projects also can beautify communities, improve recreational opportunities and peace of mind, enhance water capture and provide habitat for birds and animals.”

The City of Bakersfield and Kern County are receiving nearly $1.5 million for the Citadel Urban Greening Project and the Virginia Avenue Park Urban Greening Project.

The goal of these projects is to create more sustainable communities by using natural approaches. For example, they'll replace schoolyard asphalt with trees, plants, and gardens, and install other outdoor play areas.

Other awards included:



An award of $250,000 to the Seeley County Water District (Imperial County) to enhance John Robert Bates Memorial Park by planting trees and drought-tolerant landscaping, constructing rain gardens and creating a community garden.



An award of $2.75 million to the Trust for Public Land to create a green schoolyard at 107 th Street Elementary School in the Los Angeles Unified School District. The project includes removing asphalt and replacing it with shade trees, drought-tolerant landscaping, nature-based play areas, and outdoor classrooms to educate and offer sanctuary for students.



An award of $3.67 million to Big Sur Land Trust to construct a new, 67-acre passive park within the Carr Lake Basin. The project will create and restore riparian habitat, diverse upland habitat and seasonal wetlands, and will include new interpretive signage and walking trails.



An award of more than $911,000 Mariposa County to restore two sections of Mariposa Creek and create a recreational parkway. The project includes removing invasive species, planting native trees and plants, and installing site amenities like benches, lighting, a picnic-area platform with tables and a trail kiosk.

You can see a full list of awards online.