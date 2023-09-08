Kern County Red Cross volunteers visit Gulf Coast to help with Idalia recovery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts continue as Red Cross volunteers provide support to those who need it most in Florida, and some of that help is coming from Kern County.

Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross Taylor Poisall says there are roughly 24 shelters that the Red Cross has been overseeing, and that those shelters have been able to provide food and shelter for thousands of displaced people.

Alongside the shelters, Poisall says emergency response vehicles have also been in service delivering supplies and medical professionals, including mental health professionals, to people who might have been trapped.

Poisall says that while the work is almost complete, the job isn't finished.

"We have damage assessment teams who have been on the ground for the last week conducting assessments to see the effects of the severely damaged or destroyed homes, and then our recovery caseworkers will be contacting these residents to provide immediate assistance to them, and that assistance will go to their recovery journey," said Poisall. "Maybe it'll help replace the gutters on the roof."

Poisall says there is a vast difference in emergency needs based on location. Florida's Gulfside needs help with flood recovery, while areas of the Georgia coast require debris cleanup, which is the next phase for the volunteers.

The Red Cross says while their efforts will continue as necessary, help from the public is always needed. For more information on how to get involved, please visit the American Red Cross website.

