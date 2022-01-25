Kern County Republican Central Committee ex-treasurer reaches deal in embezzlement

(KERO) — Former Kern County Republican Central Committee treasurer Bryan Williams agrees to pay civil penalty of $20,528 in settlement with Federal Election Commission over embezzlement claims, according to court documents.

From 2013 to 2019, Williams made about $272,000 in an unauthorized payments from the committee's bank account into his personal account, according to court documents. Williams paid more $218,000 in restitution.

The FEC accepted the the signed conciliation agreement and civil penalty settlement on Dec. 14, 2021.