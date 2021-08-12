Kern County Republican party speaks to the importance of voting in the recall election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several Kern County residents said they either did not realize the recall election was so close or they do not know how to vote in the recall election.

If you plan to vote in the recall election, there are some important dates you need to know.

August 16 early voting begins and ballots will be mailed to registered voters, August 17 mail ballot drop-off locations open and will stay open until September 14.

The voting registration deadline is August 30 and September 14 is election day, then the election will be certified by October 14.

23ABC reached out to both parties about the importance of voting in this election.

"I know in recent elections there was a lot of talk about voting at the polls. I think in this election so, we get an accurate count, and because it could slip people’s minds, I think it’s really important to get ballots filled out as soon as possible,” said Michael Caves, Vice-Chair for the Kern County Republican party.

So far no one with the democratic party has responded.

The California secretary of state’s office told 23ABC every active registered voter will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the recall election and voters will still be able to vote by mail, dropbox, or in person.

