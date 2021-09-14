Kern County residents head to the polls for the gubernatorial recall election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — “It’s a right given to us and it’s important to exercise that right just so we can be heard," said Kern County voter Michelle Cole.

Cole dropped off her ballot at the elections office Tuesday morning. She said she wanted to see it go to the right place herself.

"For me it was a personal choice. [Just] checking all the boxes I could to make sure it was counted," she said.

Denys Contreras had the same idea.

"I just pulled open that box and dropped it in," said Contreras.

Brian Jackson said while he thinks there’s potential for voter fraud in any election, he isn’t too worried. He voted in person and said it was a quick, easy and crucial process.

"That’s the most important thing about a democracy like the United States is to make sure your voice is heard," said Jackson.

Daniel Ardron went to the polling place at the Bakersfield Racquet Club.

"It’s unifying in some sense because we’re all kind of doing the same thing," he said.

And Ardron didn’t have any concerns.

“We’ve lived here for a long time and there’s never been any issues so we just came and did what we always do," he said.

Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard said she isn’t worried about the election but it could take some time to get final results.

"To get the absolute final numbers takes several weeks, usually at least three weeks. We don’t even have necessarily all the ballots in until seven days after the election," said Berdard.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber will certify the recall election on October 22.