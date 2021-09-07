Kern County residents recount where they were on September 11th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 20th anniversary of September 11th is just a few days away and it’s a day that many in Kern County will never forget.

23ABC spoke with residents to hear their stories of the unforgettable moment.

“9/11 I was on the way from work, traveling from the Eastside to the Southwest. I turned up the volume and there it was. The devastating first hit of the tower by an airplane. Right away thinking this was an accident. Get to work and we had the TV on and then saw it live the other plane hit the towers it was in that moment we knew it was intentional,” said Roger Wrench.

“I was taking my kids to school and by the time I got to work, I knew that we were being attacked. That's when I knew the Pentagon was hit, I went home and got my kids from school,” said Connie Obrien.

“I didn't understand the gravity of it until I got to work, and all the TVs were on. Almost couldn't belove our eyes and it kept happening,” said Shafer.

“My wife and I were watching the local news and when the second plane hit. I looked at my wife and said this was intentional,” said Richard Newsom.

“When I got up that morning, I called my relatives in Washington DC. I couldn't believe what was going on. It seems like yesterday. I am one of those that will never forget,” said Roslyn Stevens.