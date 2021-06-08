Kern County Sheriff's Department identifies woman killed in hit and run in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Arvin on June 2nd as 42-year-old Azucena Ramirez.

According to CHP, the collision took place on Sunset Blvd, east of Campus Dr. just after 10 p.m. The suspect did not see Ramirez walking in the westbound lane and hit her. The driver then left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan with front-end damage and a broken windshield. If you have any information you are asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.