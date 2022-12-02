Kern County Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting early Friday morning after confronting an armed suspect. The suspect fled but was later taken into custody.

KCSO said an armed suspect was trying to open multiple car door handles at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park in Rosamond. Deputies saw a person matching the description reported in the 2900 block of Diamond Street and approached them but the suspect fled.

Deputies followed and found the suspect in an alley where the suspect shot a deputy, according to KCSO. It is unclear on the extent of the deputy's injuries. The suspect was taken into custody in the 2900 block of Locust Street.