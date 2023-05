BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected of being involved in a burglary and car theft.

According to the KCSO, the burglary and car theft occurred on Mon, April 17. The man was caught on camera on what appeared to be a doorbell surveillance camera.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.