Kern County Sheriff's Office asks public for help identifying suspect wanted for robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who used a black semi-automatic handgun to allegedly rob the Havana House and a Subway restaurant in Oildale.

The robberies were allegedly committed on Jan. 14th and Jan. 15th, according to KCSO.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 5'8" tall, 180 lbs, with a black mustache.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Detective Riggs at 661-391-7606, or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.