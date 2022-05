BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The coroner's office identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Highway 58 back on May 5th.

Officials say 24-yr old Daniell Williams was shot multiple times in a car heading east on the 58 near MLK Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Investigators believe the suspects fired at the victims from another car causing that vehicle to crash.