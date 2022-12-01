Kern County Sheriff's Office identifies toddler killed in Thanksgiving accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office released the name of the toddler killed in a tragic Thanksgiving Day accident.

According to the KCSO, 1-year-old Adela Catalina Hurtado of Bakersfield died after being struck by a car in a driveway in the 500 block of Adams Street.

At around 10:08 am on Thanksgiving, 18-year-old Israel Saldna Jr. got into a Ford Mustang in the driveway of the home intending to back out of the driveway. As Saldna did so, he accidentally struck the child who was in the driveway.

The family started CPR and called for emergency help. When medical personnel arrived, they transported her to a local hospital with major injuries where she later died.

CHP reported at the time that they do not believe drugs or alcohol intoxication to be a factor in the accident.