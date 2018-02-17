Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 16-month-old

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 16-month-old child who was taken in to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, and the investigation is ongoing.

The cause of death of the 16-month-old child is unknown at the time. The identity of the child will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110.