Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy Phillip Campas to be buried at National Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released Friday's procession route leaving Mechanics Bank Arena after Deputy Phillip Campas' public funeral service before his private burial at National Cemetery.

The route starts east on Truxtun Avenue toward Q Street keeping right to continue on Truxtun. The procession continues south on to Union Avenue, merging on Hwy. 58 east toward Mojave and then exiting on Hwy. 223 west toward Arvin.

The procession is for law enforcement vehicles only. No private vehicles will be authorized. The public is also asked to refrain from stopping on or blocking the freeway.

The service at the National Cemetery is for family only and the public will not be permitted on the cemetery's grounds.