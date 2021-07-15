Kern County Sheriff's Office releases video of a man being bitten by K-9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released video of a suspect being bitten by a K-9 unit after it was accidentally released from a patrol vehicle.

According to the video, on May 9th KCSO received a report of a stolen truck in the area of Olive Drive and Highway 99. The vehicle was eventually located in the 5900 block of Wright Avenue. When deputies arrived they found the vehicle as well as several men standing around it.

Initially, the truck began to drive away but stopped after a few feet.

One of the deputies on the scene removed his K-9 partner from his patrol vehicle. A second K-9 on the scene remained inside the other patrol vehicle.

One of the men being questioned by deputies was forced to the ground. At that point, another deputy who arrived to assist opened the door to one of the patrol vehicles, releasing the K-9.

The K-9 then bit the subject that was on the ground. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

It is unknown at this time if the deputy knew there was a K-9 in the patrol vehicle at the time.

The video was edited by the Kern County Sheriff's Office with some video and audio being altered to "protect the privacy of the subjects involved, and to avoid the release of information that state law prohibits the Sheriff's Office from releasing."

The full video is below. CONTENT WARNING: The video contains graphic scenes that may be disturbing to some viewers.