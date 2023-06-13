Watch Now
Kern County Sheriff's Office to hold 2 hiring events

23ABC News
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 13, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office will hold two hiring events.

The first event will take place at the Kern County Courthouse on Truxtun Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wed, June 14.

According to KCSO officials, the event is geared toward those who do not think being a deputy is right for them. The KCSO will be looking for other staff positions instead.

The second hiring event, however, is for those interested in becoming detention deputies. The event will be held at the Kern County Sheriff's Office Regional Training Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sat, June 17.

Those interested can see job openings and apply online at KCSOJobs.org.

