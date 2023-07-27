Kern County Sheriff's Office to hold hiring event for deputy trainees, deputy sheriff laterals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For those who have ever wanted to work in law enforcement, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has some openings.

The KCSO will host a hiring event for deputy trainees and deputy sheriff laterals on Sat, July 29.

Deputy trainees will go through the required testing for the job. Applicants should not be discouraged if they do not do well during the testing.

"Some of the things that we are seeing when people arrive is maybe they are not entirely as prepared for some of the questions they are going to be asked, so we encourage people to come out again if you have passed a certain threshold," said Lori Meza, Public Information Officer for the KCSO. "Maybe you didn't pass the test or maybe they've given you a threshold like 'Oh, please come back and apply in this amount of time.' Just remember that you do have the option to come back if you didn't make it through the last time."

"We'd like to continue to see faces come back through," she continued. "Keep trying because I know that it is a difficult career to get into but it's definitely a career that has that need. We have a lot of opportunities."

The hiring event will take place at the KCSO Regional Training Center on Norris Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit KCSOjobs.org.

