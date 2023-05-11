Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kern County Sheriff's Office to host 2 peace officer memorial ceremonies

The Kern County Sheriff's Office will host two ceremonies in remembrance of fallen peace officers in Kern County during Peace Officer Week. Both ceremonies will be held on the same day.
Fallen Officer Memorial
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - Family members, lawmen and the public hold candles while at Fallen Officers Candlelight Vigil. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Fallen Officer Memorial
Posted at 2:42 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 17:42:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office will host two ceremonies in remembrance of fallen peace officers in Kern County during Peace Officer Week.

The first peace officer memorial ceremony will take place at the KCSO headquarters at the KCSO Memorial Monument on Norris Road. The event will feature a speech given by Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, as well as a roll call of all fallen KCSO deputies.

The event is open to the public and will be held at 10 a.m. on Thurs, May 18.

The second peace officer memorial ceremony will be held at the Kern County Superior Court's Peace Officer Memorial Monument at 12 p.m. on the same day. The event will feature speeches from public figures around Kern County, including Sheriff Donny Youngblood. The public is invited to join the memorial ceremony.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson