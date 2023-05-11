Kern County Sheriff's Office to host 2 peace officer memorial ceremonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office will host two ceremonies in remembrance of fallen peace officers in Kern County during Peace Officer Week.

The first peace officer memorial ceremony will take place at the KCSO headquarters at the KCSO Memorial Monument on Norris Road. The event will feature a speech given by Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, as well as a roll call of all fallen KCSO deputies.

The event is open to the public and will be held at 10 a.m. on Thurs, May 18.

The second peace officer memorial ceremony will be held at the Kern County Superior Court's Peace Officer Memorial Monument at 12 p.m. on the same day. The event will feature speeches from public figures around Kern County, including Sheriff Donny Youngblood. The public is invited to join the memorial ceremony.

