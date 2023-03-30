Kern County Southwest Branch Library temporarily closed due to maintenance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Southwest Branch Library is temporarily closing its doors.

The library says they are forced to close because of an ongoing maintenance issue. All storytime and programs are postponed until further notice.

The library will continue to allow residents to check-out books through curbside pickup during its regular operating hours.

The Southwest Branch Library is on Ming Avenue. The library's hours run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the library detailing the closure can be read below.