KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich was appointed Friday to the Judicial Council of California as an advisory (non-voting) member.

Dulcich is the first local judge to be appointed to the Judicial Council since 1967.

She will begin a three-year term starting Sept. 15th.

Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court Tani G.Cantil-Sakauye made the announcement about new Judicial Council of California appointments.