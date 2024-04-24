Kern County Supervisor's home searched by KCSO

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi home of Zack Scrivner, Kern County District Two Supervisor, was searched by authorities Wednesday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office was seen carrying out multiple bags and cases from the home. It's unknown what is in those bags and cases.

Our crew at the scene did not see Scrivner being taken out of the house during this time. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

We reached out to the Kern County District Attorney's Office and KCSO about the incident but both were unable to comment.

According to his bio on the Kern County website, Scrivner was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2010. His district covers the communities of Bakersfield, Boron, Caliente, California City, Frazier Park, Maricopa, Mojave, Rosamond, Taft and Tehachapi.

Facebook: Supervisor Zack Scrivner Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner

Previously, Scrivner spent time on the Bakersfield City Council in 2004 and 2006.

This is a developing story.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

