Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kern County Supervisor's home searched by KCSO

Items were taken during search of Zack Scrivner's home on Wednesday morning
Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's home was searched by the Kern County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning. Authorities were seen removing multiple bags and other cases from the house.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 19:42:46-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi home of Zack Scrivner, Kern County District Two Supervisor, was searched by authorities Wednesday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office was seen carrying out multiple bags and cases from the home. It's unknown what is in those bags and cases.

Our crew at the scene did not see Scrivner being taken out of the house during this time. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

We reached out to the Kern County District Attorney's Office and KCSO about the incident but both were unable to comment.

According to his bio on the Kern County website, Scrivner was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2010. His district covers the communities of Bakersfield, Boron, Caliente, California City, Frazier Park, Maricopa, Mojave, Rosamond, Taft and Tehachapi.

Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner
Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner

Previously, Scrivner spent time on the Bakersfield City Council in 2004 and 2006.

This is a developing story.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Sign, Bakersfield (FILE)

News In Your Neighborhood