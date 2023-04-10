Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector reminds public of property tax due date

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector is reminding the public that the second installment of the Kern County Property Tax is delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m. on Mon, April 10.

To avoid a 10 percent late penalty and a $10 delinquency fee, property tax payments must be made in person, electronically, or postmarked on or before the due date.

The second installment deadline has not been extended for Kern County amid recent emergency declarations, however, if a property was damaged by a fire, flood, or some other disaster, contact the Kern County Assessor’s Office at (661) 868-3485 to see if the property qualifies for tax relief.

