Kern County unemployment rate up to 8.8% for month of June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The unemployment rate has increased in Kern County according to the Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate in June was at 8.8 percent which translates into just over 34,000 people. The rate is up from May which was at 8.6 percent.

The county with the highest unemployment in the state is Imperial County with 16.9 percent. However, the county with the highest number of jobless is Los Angeles County with over 265,000 people.

Overall in California, the number of unemployed stands at just over 943,000 which is a rate of 4.9 percent.