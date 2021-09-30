Kern County veteran Ronald Holdsworth to take Dream Flight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County's British World War II veteran is still living it up after celebrating his 100th birthday on a Honor Flight two weeks ago.

Ronald Holdsworth was a tail gunner on board a British bomber in World War II, but Thursday he'll be up front taking to the skies with Dream Flight.

Dream Flight is a non-profit group that gives vets a ride in a World War II-era bi-plane.

As part of Operation September Freedom, Dream flight has given more than 750 veterans a flight back in time over the past two months.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led Kern County veterans in a congressional birthday song for Holdsworth a few weekes ago..

Holdsworth was also presented with gifts from Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador, and Air Commodore Jez Attridge. The gifts also included a letter from Queen Elizabeth.