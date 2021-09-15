Kern County veterans take in day one of Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Nearly 100 Kern County veterans are spending Wednesday in the nation's Capitol.

The first Honor Flight in nearly two years took off Tuesday.

23ABC's Mike Hart is traveling with our local heroes and has a recap of day one.

Veterans began arriving at Meadows Field more than three hours before their charter flight was scheduled to leave.

Not even broken ribs could stop Navy veteran Dickie Holman from boarding the plane.

For most of the vets it's their first time visiting the nation's Capitol.

For some of the guardians, they've made this trip several times.

State Senator Shannon Grove's husband is taking part in his 10th Honor Flight..

Although Grove can't go, she knows all too well the memories that will be made.

Local businessman Jeff Salters is on his sixth mission.

There were three women veterans scheduled to take part but only Vietnam Marine Lynn Eckert could answer the call on this day.

The veterans are celebrated at every turn: Leaving Bakersfield and arriving in Baltimore by the ground crew...

This trip has had a life changing effect on many vets, while others say it was the military itself that had a profound impact on their life.