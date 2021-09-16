Kern County veterans view memorials during day two of Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly 100 local veterans taking in the memorials during a visit that sparks a lot of emotion.

23ABC's Mike Hart captured many of those moments and shares them.

It started before the veterans even set foot on the national mall, snapping a few pics from the 16th floor of the hotel..

The veterans began this tour at the world war ii memorial.. With a vision of the past.

The vets also took a moment to honor tech Sgt. Edwin Joe as part of the Flag of Our Heroes ceremony.

From there, Honor Flight took the longest walk of the day. Past the Lincoln Memorial. to the Vietnam Wall where an unexpected guest present the Vietnam vets with a commemoration pin to mark the 50th anniversary.

Another memento was created by Dan Keeter a guardian on this flight. He went to Vietnam with Rick Garcia and Jose Angels Sanchez.

On this trip to the wall, Jose's brother Robert Sanchez was along as well.

The wall evokes a lot of emotion.

And a need to remember those who fell.

The Korean War Memorial is undergoing renovations but still allowed our 18 veterans the chance to see one of the more moving displays on the mall.

Honor Flight also took a moment to stand in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial before heading out to visit their individual monuments. From the Navy, the Marine Corp., and Air Force it was the end to a busy day of marching across the Capitol.