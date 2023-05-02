Kern Dance Alliance grants $3.4 million to Kern County businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County businesses now have more opportunities to work on projects they might not have had the chance to work on before.

The Kern Dance Alliance and the KDA Creative Corps have awarded 20 local artists and organizations with $3.4 million worth of grants.

The KDA's President, Marcie Hronis, talked about what the grants have been able to provide the community with.

"Within the 20 grantees, we have visual arts, we have photography, we have videography, media arts, dance, film, and theater," said Hronis. "We are so incredibly excited that through this granting process. We have generated over 571 new jobs in the Central California region this year."

The grants were awarded at the Padre Hotel in Downtown Bakersfield on Mon, May 1.

