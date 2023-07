BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Dance Alliance start their performances for "Books in Motion," an annual event in partnership with the Kern Literacy Council and the Kern County Library.

Organizers say that while the program is aimed towards kids who struggle with literacy, any reading level can join in on the fun.

Tiara King from the KDA joined 23ABC live in studio to talk about the Books in Motion program.