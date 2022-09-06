Kern Dance Alliance to hold 2022 National Dance Day convention

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Dance Alliance is holding a celebration in honor of National Dance Day in the form of a nine-hour-long dance convention. The event, simply referred to as 2022 National Dance Day, will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena on September 17th.

The Kern Dance Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting dance and dance-related activities in Kern County. According to its website, the Kern Dance Alliance has raised over $450,000 towards Kern County's arts programs and has helped over 60,000 community members.

The 2022 National Dance Day event will feature 26 Kern-local dance instructors and six guest instructors, each representing a variety of dance styles, including ballet, hip-hop, tap, and hula. Altogether, there will be 34 workshops offered, with courses ranging from beginner to advanced.

Admission to 2022 National Dance Day is $5. Tickets can be bought online through the Kern Dance Alliance website.