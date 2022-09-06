Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern Dance Alliance to hold 2022 National Dance Day convention

Kern Dance Alliance launches series of unity classes
Kern Dance Alliance Bakersfield
Kern Dance Alliance launches series of unity classes
Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 10:59:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Dance Alliance is holding a celebration in honor of National Dance Day in the form of a nine-hour-long dance convention. The event, simply referred to as 2022 National Dance Day, will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena on September 17th.

The Kern Dance Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting dance and dance-related activities in Kern County. According to its website, the Kern Dance Alliance has raised over $450,000 towards Kern County's arts programs and has helped over 60,000 community members.

The 2022 National Dance Day event will feature 26 Kern-local dance instructors and six guest instructors, each representing a variety of dance styles, including ballet, hip-hop, tap, and hula. Altogether, there will be 34 workshops offered, with courses ranging from beginner to advanced.

Admission to 2022 National Dance Day is $5. Tickets can be bought online through the Kern Dance Alliance website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book