Kern Democratic party reacts to projected election results

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC checked in with the kern county democratic party about Tuesday’s projected results. County officials are continuing to count ballots and so far, Governor Newsom is the projected winner.

Local democrats said they could not contain their excitement.

Before the projections, Kern County Democrats were at the Labor Council in Bakersfield waiting for the results to come in. They were already confident that Governor Gavin Newsome would remain California’s governor.

Chair of the Democratic Party here in Kern County, Christian Romo said that Democrats continue to put the work in, not only in Kern County but across the state and that is what the recall election shows.

Romo also said that while recall elections are rare, he believes this solidifies that California will continue to remain a blue state.

“There has not been a Republican elected in a statewide office since 2006 when Arnold Schwarzenegger took office. So that was 15 years ago, tonight we clearly beat the republican recall again,” said Romo. So, I really don’t think we will see Republicans gaining any statewide office anytime soon, I think we solidified that tonight. Locally, I think we will continue to fight the good fight and continue to flip Republican seats blue, and we will see what the future holds.”

Romo said that he understands not even every Democrat was happy with Newsome this time around. But, he still believes that this recall effort was uncalled for and it’s time for California to move forward.