Kern Fire medevac used in Mosquito Fire emergency

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County Fire Department helicopter was used during the Mosquito Fire to evacuate a patient having a medical emergency on Tuesday, October 18th.

The helicopter, named H407, has been deployed on hoist rescue standby since August 3rd. It has provided rescue standby services on the Yeti, McKinney, Six Rivers Lightning, and Mosquito fires.

According to the United States Forest Service, the Mosquito Fire, which has been burning since September 6th near Keane, is currently 95 percent contained.