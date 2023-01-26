Watch Now
Kern Health Systems secures more than $19 million in funding for homelessness, housing solutions

Posted at 7:16 AM, Jan 26, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Health Systems has secured more than $19 million from the state's Health Care Services incentive funds to address housing and homelessness issues in Kern County.

The goal of the funding is to support multiple sustainable projects that will open the door for people who need access to safety, shelter, housing, and mental or behavioral health services.

The funds were awarded to organizations across Kern County that were able to present a comprehensive plan to address the factors contributing to the community's medically at-risk people.

