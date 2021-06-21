Watch
Kern High School District to hold boundary change public forum

Meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Foothill High School.
23ABC News
Kern High School District
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jun 21, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO( — The Kern High School District wants to hear from you about the upcoming boundary changes created by the opening of Del Oro High School. The district is holding a public forum Tuesday night.

The community will be able to see the three proposed boundary maps and provide input. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Foothill High School.

Anyone unable to make Tuesday night's meeting the Citizens Committee will go over the same information during next week's forum.

