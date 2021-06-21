Kern High School District to hold boundary change public forum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO( — The Kern High School District wants to hear from you about the upcoming boundary changes created by the opening of Del Oro High School. The district is holding a public forum Tuesday night.

Education KHSD releases boundary changes for 2022 Gretchen Lasso, 23ABC

The community will be able to see the three proposed boundary maps and provide input. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Foothill High School.

Anyone unable to make Tuesday night's meeting the Citizens Committee will go over the same information during next week's forum.