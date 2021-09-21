Kern Law Enforcement Association: Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Gabriel Gonzalez died of COVID

(KERO) — The Kern Law Enforcement Association posted on Facebook saying Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzalez died of COVID.

He is the second law enforcement officer in the Bakersfield area to die from COVID in the last 10 days.

California Highway Patrol officer Scott Merritt died from complications of COVID on sept. 10th.

A memorial has been setup for Deputy Gonzalez.

You can drop off flowers at his patrol vehicle on 4809 Pine Castle Ave.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood posted a video on Facebook about the death of Deputy Gonzalez talking about losing a family member.

"Our hearts are broken. Gabe is not the only person from his family that worked in this department so this hits really, really deeply," said Youngblood.

Gonzalez was 45 years old and had been with KCSO for 11 years.

He spent most of his career working at the Fraizer Park substation.

Youngblood says more information will be provided in the coming days.