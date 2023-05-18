Kern law enforcement honored during National Peace Officer Memorial Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's Peace Officer Memorial Week, and Kern County law enforcement agencies remembered and honored fallen personnel with 3 memorial ceremonies at the Peace Officers Memorial in Bakersfield on Thursday, May 18. Families and fellow law enforcement officers gathered to commemorate the sacrifices of law enforcement officers.

The Bakersfield Police Department held the first ceremony of the day, specifically honoring BPD personnel. BPD Sargeant Robert Pair says these ceremonies serve as a way to pay respect to families while reminding current officers of the importance of their oath.

"Ceremonies like this are an opportunity for officers to reflect on why they took the oath to serve their community and safeguard the lives and protect and serve our fellow community members," said Pair.

The memorial ceremonies continued with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Accompanied by music and speeches, fallen KCSO officers were recognized by placing plaques in their honor. In total, 32 plaques commemorating Kern County deputies from the 1800s through today were placed at the memorial.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says Kern County did not have any staff casualties last year, which he says he is grateful for. He adds, however, that police departments across the country have been heavily impacted

"We all feel the impact. The chiefs and the sheriffs across this country pretty much all know each other, and so we're like a family, and so it's devastating to us every time we see one of those. Unfortunately, in today's world, we've seen more than we've seen in the past, and we hope that number goes down," said Youngblood.

The final ceremony of the day was to celebrate all Kern County law enforcement personnel regardless of where they served.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh shared a few words at the ceremony, giving a heartfelt thank you in memory of the officers who selflessly put themselves in harm's way for others.

"Every day, officers put on their uniforms, they pin their badges, and they aren't ever sure whether they'll return home," said Goh. "Every day, they defend our lives, our property."

Youngblood also spoke about how being a part of law enforcement creates unbreakable bonds.

"I can remember where I was when Chad Vegas, a BPD officer, was killed in the line of duty, or Rick McKale for the Kern County Sheriff's Office. I remember exactly where I was and the pain that I felt because they were friends of mine," said Youngblood. "We were all like a family here."

No amount of speeches or ceremonies can heal the pain of losing a loved one, but local law enforcement hopes these ceremonies remind the families of fallen officers that the sacrifice they made will not be forgotten.