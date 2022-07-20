Kern Medical workers call out Hospital Authority; board set to meet

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Medical healthcare workers called out the Kern County Hospital Authority on Tuesday as their board of governors is set to meet Wednesday.

Union workers gathered at Kern Medical earlier this month to demand better working conditions and announced they will hold a three-day strike beginning July 26th.

Workers have been urging the Hospital Authority to settle a contract to address low wages, short staffing, and the outsourcing of local jobs.

Officials with Kern Medical issued a statement saying they've offered an increase in wages and they encourage the union to continue the bargaining process.

Eva Dominguez who is a MRI technologist and union member says the authority wants to hire temporary workers to "fight their own employees who have brought to light the alarming staffing levels impacting patient care."

She continues saying the turnover the short-staffing and the unfair labor practices are so severe "we’ve been forced to walk the strike line in order to stand up for our trauma patients."