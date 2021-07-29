Kern public health recommends new CDC mask guidelines be followed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday, the Kern County Department of Public health reported 175 new cases, one new death, and two new Delta variant cases. Officials from Adventist Health in Bakersfield said over the last three weeks, they have seen almost double the amount of COVID cases from previous weeks. Officials from Mercy and Memorial hospitals say over the last two weeks hospitalizations have increased 200 percent.

With the new surge in cases, Michelle Corson from Kern County Public Health said it is important to continue following state guidelines.

“Again, this is a recommendation and I think that is a really important distinction," said Corson. "Whereas, if you are unvaccinated it is a mandate that you mask up in indoor public settings. So yes, we here at Kern County Public Health absolutely ask that our residents would adhere to any of the state guidance associated with COVID-19."

Corson also says that there have been 1,433 COVID-related hospitalizations since January 21st and less than 0.8 percent of those hospitalizations are of people who are fully vaccinated.

Kern County Public Health also said with this surge in cases, it is important to get vaccinated or continue social distancing and taking safety precautions. Some parts of the country are now mandating masks be worn indoors. The CDC said Tuesday fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors in places of high transmission.

Following that news, Kern County congressman Kevin McCarthy tweeted his opposition.

"Make no mistake—the threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state."

In response, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allegedly called McCarthy a "moron."

Wednesday morning she was asked about those comments.

"Is Kevin McCarthy a moron? And if so, why?" Pelosi was asked.

"I said in my earlier comments: science, science, science. To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think, is not wise and that was my comment, and that’s all I’m going to say about that," she replied.

All of that lead to McCarthy's response later Wednesday on the house floor. Where he claimed not only the house speaker but California Governor Gavin Newsom as well were hypocrites for not following their own rules.

"But what they also hate about hypocrisy is when you break your own rules," said McCarthy referring to Pelosi and Newsom. "Kind of like when you tell America you can't get a haircut, but you get caught on camera because you do it. Or you tell people you can't go out to dinner, but in the same state that the individual had the haircut, the governor went out to dinner."