Kern Public Health recommends COVID booster shot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Public Health officially joined other health officials across the nation and recommends that all persons with a compromised immune system who have taken a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series to as soon as possible get a third vaccine booster shot.

Public Health said in a statement they believe the booster will help protect that portion of community from the delta variant of the virus for which cases are on the rise.

Kern county public health reported 924 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 118,025. The delta variant accounts for the most cases at 109.

