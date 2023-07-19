Kern River Tragedy: A family grapples with loss as the river takes another life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Extreme heat means many people are looking for relief in the Kern River, but experts warn against the dangers of spending time there. The river, running higher and faster than it has in years, has claimed 325 lives since 1968, and recently one more, representing a tragic loss for one family.

Jesus Cruz says his cousin Fernando Mejia loved soccer and going to church with his family, and everyone loved him.

"Now I just think about knowing that I'm not going to get that phone call anymore just to check on me," Cruz says, breaking down. "How I'm doing, how the kids are doing, or not even just to go, 'Hey man, I need a hug, a brother hug,' you know? Knowing that I'm not going to get that anymore. That's what hurts."

Mejia came from Anaheim, California to visit the Kern River with his wife and 4 daughters on Sunday. He went missing near Hart Park around 2:00 pm.

"That day I kind of, like, blanked out. I didn't know what was going on," said Cruz. "I couldn't believe it."

The Kern County Sheriff's Office recovered Mejia's body later that day.

While Mejia was from out of town, KCSO Public Information Officer Lori Meza warns that the Kern River poses the same risks for everyone, including locals.

"Being familiar with the river, being from here, does not necessarily mean you're familiar with the current river, the river we are seeing today, right now," said Meza. "It was dangerous in the past and it continues to be dangerous."

According to Meza, the terrain of the river has changed drastically this year, with higher water levels and rapid currents shifting the river bed and moving rocks and trees.

Because of these changes, Meza says Search and Rescue has devised a new rope system to help rescue people stuck in the river while also keeping their volunteers safer.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni explains how changes in the water flow can impact the ground beneath it.

"People may be familiar with the sand bar at Hart Park that they've played on in the water for years and not had a problem. Well, so much water can move that sand, can move boulders in the river, and can create ruts in the river," explained Lencioni. "So where you thought you were safe, now all of a sudden you step into an area where you're underwater."

Meza and Lencioni want to remind everyone to stay safe around the Kern River this year.

As for Fernando Mejia, Cruz says his cousin was the sole provider for his household, and now his wife and daughters are struggling to pay for funeral costs. He says he hopes people will research the places they choose to visit before traveling and encourages loved ones to cherish the moments they have with one another.

"Just be sure to give that person a hug and a kiss if you can, because you never know when it could be the last time you see that person."

Supporters of Fernando Mejia's family have started a GoFundMe page for help with funeral expenses.