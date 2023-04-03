Kern River Valley Branch Library to hold special events throughout April

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library's Kern River Valley Branch will be holding multiple events throughout the month of April, including a Wildlife Awareness discussion and seminar on combating Holocaust denial.

The Kern River Valley Branch Library in Lake Isabella often holds ongoing monthly events, such as music lessons and family story time sessions, however, they hold special events as well.

The Wildlife Awareness discussion will take place at the library at 11 a.m. on Thurs, April 13. The event will feature representatives from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who plan to talk about wildlife local to the Kern River Valley, such as bears and mountain lions, as well as how to handle animal encounters. A question and answer session will take place after.

Meanwhile, the library will be holding a presentation on the Holocaust called "Combating Holocaust Denial: The Origins of Deniers' Claims and Why We Must Educate Against Their Disinformation" at 11 a.m. on Sat, April 15. The presentation will feature California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) Department of History associate professor Sean Wempe as he explains the roots of Holocaust denial and why it is important for the public to fight disinformation. The event aims to shine a spotlight on the issue as Israel prepares to observe Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Mon, April 17.

Other events being held at the library in Lake Isabella include a Teen Financial Literacy discussion at 4 p.m. on April 6, the LEGO Challenge at 3:30 p.m. on April 13, and Let's Play Pokemon at 2 p.m. pm April 26.

The Kern River Valley Branch Library is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. It is also open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

To find out more about the library's events, visit its Facebook page.

